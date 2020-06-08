This new plug-in hybrid model might revive the plug-in hybrid market.
Ford announced its first new plug-in hybrid model in the U.S. market, the Ford Escape PHEV, which earlier was launched in Europe as Ford Kuga PHEV.
The Escape PHEV might be one of the top-selling plug-in hybrids and a major competitor to the Toyota RAV4 Prime. It will start at less than $35,000 (MSRP), before destination charge and an eligible federal tax credit of probably over $6,700.
Ford estimates that the fuel economy will be class-leading 100 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), pointing directly at Toyota: "6 MPGe more than Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid". When running strictly on the gas hybrid powertrain, the EPA-estimated combined result is 41 MPG (miles per gallon).
The EPA-estimated all-electric range will be about 37 miles (59.5 km) so really not bad, although the RAV4 Prime is able to go up to 42 miles (67.6 km). The battery pack (14.4 kWh) is installed under the second-row seats.
It seems that with the introduction of the Escape PHEV, Ford will finally have a decent contender in the plug-in market after several slower years.
Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer said:
“The original Ford Escape was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the all-new Ford Escape plug-in hybrid represents how far we’ve come in technology and efficiency. The all-new Escape plug-in has more power and more passenger space than the Fusion Energi plug-in, as well as four times the cargo volume behind its second-row seats. Escape also has an additional 11 miles of all-electric driving range before it uses a drop of gas.”
The plug-in hybrid Escape will available in all trims except the S and SE Sport.
Ford Escape PHEV (in the U.S.) specs:
- expected 37 miles (59.5 km) of EPA all-electric range
- fuel economy estimated at 100 MPGe
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- 2.5-liter petrol engine (Atkinson cycle)
- full recharge in 3.3 hours (Level 2)
Ford Kuga PHEV (in Europe) specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration
