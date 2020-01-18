Battery pack assembly to be located right at the car manufacturing plant.
Ford intends to introduce 14 electrified models (HEVs/PHEVs/BEVs) in Europe by the end of 2020, which requires appropriate investment at its production sites.
One of the latest projects is a new €24 million battery pack assembly facility at its Valencia manufacturing plant in Spain, which should be ready by September 2020. It's part of a broader €42 million investment in electrified variants of various models to comply with stricter emission requirements in Europe.
It will support hybrid and plug-in hybrid car production, including:
- Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.)
- Kuga Hybrid
- Ford S-MAX Hybrid (2021)
- Ford Galaxy Hybrid (2021)
Ford didn't provide any details about production capacity. All of Ford's battery packs will be liquid-cooled.
The plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga PHEV, with a 14.4 kWh battery, is expected to have an all-electric range of up to 50 km (31 miles). It would be great to see a plug-in hybrid version of S-MAX and Galaxy as well.
Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe said:
Gallery: Ford Kuga PHEV
Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration
Ford invests €42 million in Valencia for new Hybrid Models and Battery Assembly operations
- Ford introduces two new electrified vehicle battery assembly lines in Valencia manufacturing plant to support electrification strategy in Europe
- New S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid to be produced in Valencia and introduced next year; Ford to introduce 14 electrified models in Europe by end of 2020
- Ford has invested €3 billion in Valencia since 2011, including €750 million to support production of Kuga – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever
VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 16, 2020 – Ford today announced a €42 million investment in its Valencia manufacturing plant, Spain, to support the company’s electrification strategy with a state-of-the-art battery assembly facility in addition to new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid models.
Two new assembly lines will enable the advanced lithium-ion batteries that help power all-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, all-new Kuga Hybrid, and new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid to be produced alongside the vehicles for greater manufacturing efficiency and sustainability. Delivered through a €24 million investment, the new battery assembly facility will begin production in September this year.
When introduced in early 2021, the new S-MAX Hybrid sport activity vehicle and Galaxy Hybrid people mover will deliver enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions and greater refinement. The currently unique-to-segment electrified powertrain will offer a compelling alternative to Ford’s EcoBlue diesel-powered models without compromising interior space, comfort or flexibility.
Production of the new self-charging electrified S-MAX and Galaxy variants – powered by a 2.5‑litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, electric motor, generator and lithium-ion battery – is enabled by an additional €8 million investment in new tooling and assembly line upgrades at Ford’s Valencia facility. A further €10 million investment supports production of the all-new Kuga Hybrid SUV. Ford is introducing 14 electrified vehicles in Europe by the end of 2020.
“With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are increasing our investment in Valencia to provide even more electrified models and powertrain options for our customers,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “By making it easier than ever to transition into an electrified vehicle, we expect the majority of our passenger vehicle sales to be electrified by the end of 2022.”
Ford has invested €3 billion in its Valencia facility since 2011, including €750 million to support production of Kuga – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever with a comprehensive line-up including the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid (48-volt mild-hybrid) and Kuga Hybrid** (full-hybrid) variants.
S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid
The S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid share Ford’s latest full-hybrid architecture introduced with the all-new Kuga Hybrid, incorporating a water-cooled lithium-ion battery mounted in a crash absorbent, waterproof structure beneath the vehicle’s underbody for the most efficient use of space.
The S-MAX Hybrid will be available in five- and seven-seat configurations and will retain existing load space volume of up to 2,200 litres for the five-seat variant. The Galaxy Hybrid will feature seven seats as standard and offer optimised flexibility, retaining existing load space volume of 2,339 litres.*
Supported by a power-split automatic transmission, the S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid powertrains will deliver a targeted 200 PS and 210 Nm of torque for even better standing start and in-gear acceleration than Ford EcoBlue diesel powered models – and targeted 1,500 kg towing capability.
Able to deliver pure electric and combined petrol-electric propulsion for a refined and responsive driving experience, the models will deliver targeted 140 g/km CO2 emissions (WLTP) and significantly reduced NOx emissions.**
Further technologies designed to help drivers optimise efficiency without sacrificing comfort include:
- Regenerative braking technology that captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery
- Ford’s SmartGauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption, with features including Brake Coach that encourages gradual braking to help return more energy to the battery
- Electric power-assisted steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems, which significantly reduce drag on the engine
The Ford S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid will join the line-ups that have sold almost 125,000 and 69,000 vehicles respectively since the latest generation models were introduced in 2015. S‑MAX recorded a 9 per cent increase in sales year-over-year between January and November 2019.
Ford also produces the Mondeo Hybrid and Mondeo Hybrid wagon models at its Valencia manufacturing facility.
*Two-seat mode, laden to roof
**Officially homologated fuel-efficiency and CO2 emission figures will be published closer to on-sale date.