You'll be hard-pressed to find a whole lot of folks that own an all-electric smart car. More specifically, the smart ForTwo ED. In fact, it's no longer available on our shores. You'll also find few automotive YouTubers with their own track and off-road motocross track.

Finding a YouTuber with a smart ED and a track and the inclination to actually feature electric cars, let alone an electric two-seat city car on a track, is extremely rare. Are there any others that fit the bill besides our own Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring / One Lap)?

This recent video isn't on our new InsideEVs US YouTube channel or either of Conner's other channels. Instead, he's teamed up with Branden Flasch to take the itty-bitty city EV out for some fun times on the dirt.

Video Description via Branden Flasch on YouTube:

Sliding and jumping in *electric* smart car with Kyle from Out of Spec

Join Kyle from Out of Spec Motoring as we hoon about in a Smart ED on the Out of Spec Motoring motocross track - yes, a car on a motocross track!