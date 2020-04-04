Our friend and colleague Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) is stuck at home like most of the rest of us. This makes it a bit difficult to crank out new, exciting content. Fortunately for Conner and InsideEVs, we have a studio and track in North Carolina that offers all sorts of opportunities. In this recent video, Conner talks about best practices for long-term storage of his Tesla Model 3 and electric Smart car.

While the Tesla allows you to set the max charge, the Smart does not. However, the Smart has the advantage that you can charge it to something like 40 or 50 percent and then just let it sit. It's not going to lose much of that charge over time. The Tesla, on the other hand, will slowly drain over time. If you don't keep a close eye on it, the phantom drain could eventually completely drain your battery.

Conner explains phantom drain in much greater detail. Understanding it is important for all EV owners. He also talks about keeping your car at a 30 to 50 percent state of charge while storing it, opening the car and letting the interior breathe from time to time (hopefully there's no old food or anything else suspect inside), and putting some extra air in your tires.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: