As we start a new month, let's check the MSRP prices of new all-electric cars in the U.S. market, especially since several important things changed.

First of all, a few days ago Tesla significantly lowered prices of three of its cars - Model 3 by $2,000 and Model S/Model X by $5,000. We assume that's a direct response to demand slowdown. The new Model Y probably still can progress at initial prices due to the order backlog.

We welcome also two new models, the Audi e-tron Sportback and Polestar 2. There are a few other, minor changes like the slightly higher price of the 2020 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) vs the old 2019 and slightly higher prices of Porsche Taycan when including mandatory standard options. This time we deleted the Model 3 Standard Range version, as even Tesla does not list it on its website (it was hidden, only for those who ask).

All-Electric Cars Compared By Range, U.S. – June 1, 2020

The range of BEVs, according to the EPA, varies from 84 miles (135 km) to 391 miles (629 km).

The top positions of around 300 miles are occupied only by Tesla cars (no change here), but we are happy to see that most models are available with at least 200 miles of range.

The Polestar 2, with an expected 275 miles (442 km) EPA, is now best non-Tesla BEV, while Audi e-tron Sportback with 218 miles (351 km) is betwen the Audi e-tron SUV and Jaguar I-PACE.

All-Electric Cars Compared By Price, U.S. – June 1, 2020

Here is a comparison of BEVs sorted by MSRP and deducting the federal tax credit. We are aware that some models are available with huge discounts (thousands below MSRP), but here we use only MSRP as a starting point for further research.

One of the most amazing things is that after the most recent Tesla price reductions, the Model 3 is between BMW i3 and i3s, despite no $7,500 federal tax credit.

*some models estimated