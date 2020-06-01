This Tesla Model 3's instant torque and excellent agility made it possible for this driver to avoid a potential head-on collision. Sure, we should credit the driver for paying attention and having good driving skills, but the car itself sure didn't make the situation more difficult.

Do you really need a car that accelerates from zero to 60 mph in under 4 seconds? No, not in most cases. You also don't need a car that can hit 200 mph. Both of these performance metrics are pushed all the time, though they can lead to disaster, but only if the driver decides to exploit them.

Exploiting a car's top speed means breaking the law, unless you're on a track or the Autobahn. Exploiting a car's acceleration and agility can piss people off. Showboating, racing people at red lights, swerving into and out of traffic – none of these are positive and all of them can lead to road rage and accidents.

With that said, it's still a good idea for automakers to build cars with proper power and respectable agility. If a car won't do what you need it to in a pinch, you may not be able to avoid an accident. You can compare this to any tool or appliance you use in life. If it works much better than it needs to, you'll be in luck when you need the extra power. If it just barely functions, you're going to find yourself out of luck when a project is difficult.

As you can see from the very brief video above, the Tesla made it seemingly easy for this driver to get out of harm's way. A car's performance can be a hidden safety feature whether or not we realize it. In fact, the only time you may realize it is when you have to use it.

Video Description via Tesla Cam on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Driver uses acceleration and quick thinking to avoid a head-on collision