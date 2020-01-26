The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted out in public again and this time it takes off from a light almost as if it's sort of trying to out-accelerate the cars around it. Watch the video clip here.

The video title and description go a bit overboard with the mention of drag racing, but this is still one of just a few times we've seen the Cybertruck accelerate away from a stop.

As you'll see in the video, the Cybertruck is being followed by another Tesla, a Model 3. It's unknown if the chase vehicle is owned by Tesla though or if it's a Model 3 owner attempting to keep pace with the truck.

In top-spec, the Tesla Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a claimed time of just 2.9 seconds. It's not accelerating anywhere near that quickly in this video though. The tri-motor version of the Cybertruck is not the one that was shown on stage at the debut or spotted in public though. This particular Cybertruck is most likely a dual-motor and that version can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Again, it's not accelerating with that level of vigor in this video though, so just ignore the drag race title placed on the YouTube clip.

Let's just say that the Cybertruck featured in this clip accelerates rather swiftly away from the stop, but it's certainly not being pushed to the max or attempting any sort of street race.

Some additional Cybertruck specs:

Vehicle Specs:

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

Video description via LA Sports Live on YouTube: