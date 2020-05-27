The British series Fully Charged surprised us a little bit today with its latest episode about the plug-in electric pickup trucks, envisioned mostly for the U.S. market.

The list of the top 10 most anticipated (EV) pickup trucks starts with two heavyweight players: Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T. Rivian will probably lead the luxury part of the market, while Tesla has a chance to once again launch something completely redefining the segment.

The other eight trucks are listed below:

Some of those trucks are just renders. Others, like the Ford F-150 EV and GMC Hummer EV actually might become decent series-produced vehicles.

The race to electrify pickup trucks looks quite interesting and there are still plenty of players that have not yet announced any plans. They are waiting and thinking.

Let's hope that more than just a few of those pickups will be successfully launched by 2025, which is not a trivial thing. Requirements of huge batteries (100-200 kWh or more) highly affect the prices, so the high end of the market is expected to be the first target.