Mercedes-Benz is still testing heavily camouflaged EQS prototypes in Germany, so we’ve not really seen anything new in months. And we’re excited because this is probably going to be the single fanciest and most luxurious electric car on the market.

It is expected to debut sometime next year, although it will probably officially go on sale in 2022. In terms of its design, it will be a less extreme version of the Vision EQS concept, while its interior will be somewhat similar to that of the regular S-Class.

There will be more than one powertrain version available. The concept had 469 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque, which was enough to send the car from naught to sixty in 4.5 seconds. We don’t know if there will be a lower-powered model, but we’ve heard rumors that a hot AMG version with over 600 horsepower will be launched too.

Regarding its battery pack, we don’t have much information as of right now. It is expected to come with a pack with approximately 100 kWh capacity which will grant it a range of about 300 miles on a single charge.