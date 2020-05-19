If the only positive side of the COVID-19 pandemic were to show us a world without oil, we would undoubtedly endure these difficult times with more hope. The world may get better and cleaner when scientists finally manage to develop a vaccine. BloombergNEF analysts tell us there are reasons for such hopes. According to their forecasts, combustion-engined vehicle sales will probably drop 23 percent worldwide. When it relates to electric car sales, they will fall 18 percent. That means EV market share will increase.

In 2020, the analysts believe we will have 1.7 million electric vehicles sold in the world. That represents 3 percent of global car sales. Currently, we have 7 million of them help make the air more breathable while preserving personal mobility. In 2023, EV new car sales share will rise to 7 percent, with 5.4 million units. That shows how EV adoption will grow in the next few years.

BloombergNEF says it expects electric cars to account for 31 percent of the whole car fleet by 2040. That’s 67 percent of all municipal buses, 47 percent of two-wheelers, and 24 percent of light commercial vehicles. We repeat: they are talking about all the cars running all over the world. If you refer to new car sales, they will represent 58 percent of all vehicles sold by manufacturers by that time. We believe there is potential for much more than that.

Whether there is or not, electrification has already reduced oil demand by almost 1 million barrels of oil per day in 2020. By 2040, daily oil demand will be 17.6 million barrels lower. On the other hand, cars with a plug will increase electricity demand by 5.2 percent.

That will require a world investment of $500 billion to get a total of 290 million chargers. Curiously, only 12 million of these chargers will be public, which brings us to the conclusion that most EV adopters will prefer to charge them at home or work. The ones without a home charger will probably have to stick to PHEVs or e-Power, such as the Nissan Kicks.

It is worth to remember that the demand for EVs is obviously only growing in markets where they are already sold. Many countries do not have them for sale at all. Some others have just started to offer these vehicles with no government incentives for their adoption, which implies higher prices and not being competitive. At least while new battery technologies do not deliver the promised price parity of EVs and combustion-engined cars, which will come when battery pack prices fall below $100/kWh.

Regarding fuel cells and hydrogen use, BloombergNEF believes their main applications will be in heavy-duty commercial vehicles and municipal buses. The forecast expects 3.9 percent of trucks and 6.5 percent of buses to use them globally by 2040. Most of them will be in East Asia and Europe. BloombergNEF does not believe they will be popular in passenger cars.

It is a pity we do not have access to the full BloombergNEF analysis. If it has specific pages for more mature EV markets, such as the US, China, and Europe, they may present even better numbers for EV sales compared to the ones of ICE cars. We will try to obtain it with the PR department of BloombergNEF.

Source: BloombergNEF via Reuters