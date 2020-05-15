Steve Huff's all-electric dragster, aptly name 'Current Technology' is likely to have a new spot in the Guinness Book of World Records at some point in the future. The car makes history as the first four-wheel all-electric dragster to complete a 200 mph pass.

Huff recently completed two passes at the Tucson Dragway in Arizona. The second was the winner. According to the story, he spent the winter months doubling the power of his electric dragster to achieve this record.

We've seen electric motorcycles perform at crazy fast speeds, but 200 mph for a four-wheel electric car is amazing. The previous electric dragster record was 189 mph, held by "Big Daddy" Garlits. Huff's previous record was 185 mph. On the final run of the night in Tucson, Huff hit 201 mph.

Check out the video for more information.

Video Description via CycleDrag on YouTube: