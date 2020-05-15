HUBER+SUHNER, one of the top suppliers of liquid-cooled charging cable systems for EV fast chargers, announced the introduction of a new model, the RADOX HPC500, which is the world's first capable of withstanding continuous charging at 500 Amperes even in high-temperature environments (up to 50°C).

The RADOX HPC500 is envisioned for 150-500 kW chargers. The maximum power output depends on the voltage and current of the charger and battery system in a vehicle:

at 400 V and 500 A it's 200 kW

at 800 V and 500 A it's 400 kW

at 1,000 V and 500 A it's 500 kW

This new HPC500 cable and connector builds on the "proven performance and design of the HPC400" (good for 400 A at 1,000 V and used for example by Electrify America) and offers several improvements:

enhancements include continuous 500 A charging for up to 500 kW in temperature range from -35°C to +50°C

IP67 connector protection rating

the option of a ready-to-use metering system

replaceable contacts for longer service life

new plug and play 24V DC cooling unit prefilled with coolant to reduces installation time and increased cooling capacity

20% lower connector weight and improved cable flexibility

HUBER+SUHNER RADOX HPC500

One of the most important improvements is the new 24V DC cooling unit, which is installed in the chargers to keep the cable cool even at such high power transfer.

"Alongside the cooled cable system, HUBER+SUHNER has also developed a new 24 V cooling unit to increase cooling capacity and reduce operational temperatures of the power lines, enabling continuous 500 A charging at environmental temperatures of up to 50oC. The new plug-and-play cooling unit, which is pre-filled with coolant, fits into existing charging stations, significantly reducing installation time. The speed of both the ventilators on the heat exchanger and the coolant pump is automatically adjusted to achieve the most efficient performance, with normal operating levels requiring lower speed, significantly reducing noise level."

The HPC500 is available in both CCS1 and CCS2 versions:

CCS1 (see pdf here):

Weight of the connector is 0.9 kg,

Weight of outer cable (including coolant) is 1.6 kg/m

Cable diameter is 34.5 mm

Weight of the connector is 0.9 kg, Weight of outer cable (including coolant) is 1.6 kg/m Cable diameter is 34.5 mm CCS2 (see pdf here):

Weight of the connector is 0.9 kg,

Weight of outer cable (including coolant) is 1.3 kg/m (almost 19% lighter than CC1 as the cable are thinner)

Cable diameter is 31.5 mm

HUBER+SUHNER RADOX HPC500

Having parts like this, manufacturers of chargers will be able to provide 350-500 kW chargers on the market so the next-generation high-end EVs (or simply heavy-duty vehicles) will be able to charge at higher power.

Gallery: HUBER+SUHNER charging solutions