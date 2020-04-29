ChaoJi is poised to combine CHAdeMO and GB/T standards into one.
The Japanese CHAdeMO Association announced a new version of the CHAdeMO protocol (CHAdeMO 3.0) harmonized with China’s GB/T standard under the ChaoJi project.
It's the first publication for the upcoming ChaoJi high-power DC charging standard, under development by CHAdeMO Association and China Electricity Council (CEC) to combine CHAdeMO and GB/T into a single solution.
"On 24 April 2020, CHAdeMO Association has released the latest CHAdeMO protocol (CHAdeMO 3.0) to its Regular members, specifying the requirements for designing the next-generation CHAdeMO chargers (“technical paper”), using the brand-new, identical plug with China’s GB/T protocol, allowing for maximum current of 600A."
"The Chinese version, operating under the GB/T communication protocol, is also planned to be released next year."
ChaoJi brings an all-new design with a new plug, new inlet, liquid cooling technology and removal of the locking mechanism from the connector to the vehicle side for much lower weight and smaller size.
It's currently rated at more than 500 kW (at up to 600 A), but as we know from previous reports, the target is for a 900 kW (600 A, 1500 V).
The backward compatibility to older CHAdeMO and GB/T plugs will be possible through a special adaptor.
"Backward compatibility of the CHAdeMO 3.0-compliant vehicles with the existing DC fast charging standards (CHAdeMO, GB/T, and possibly CCS) is ensured; in other words, today’s CHAdeMO chargers can feed power to both the current EVs as well as the future EVs via an adapter or with a multi-standard charger.
As we understand, ChaoJi is expected to become an ultimate DC fast charging standard in China and Japan, while the older versions of cars/chargers will be used with adaptors.
The next step will be to release the testing requirements for CHAdeMO 3.0 specification "within a year" and launch the ChaoJi on the market, starting with commercial vehicles "as early as 2021" and then moving to passenger vehicles.
Started as a bi-lateral project, ChaoJi has developed into an international collaboration forum, mobilising expertise and market experience of key players from Europe, Asia, North America, and Oceania. India is expected to join the team sometime soon, and governments and companies form South Korea and South-eastern Asian countries have also expressed their strong interests.
Japan and China have agreed to continue working together on the technical development and to promote this next-generation charging technology through further technical demonstration events and the trial deployment of the new chargers.
The testing requirements for CHAdeMO 3.0 specification are expected to be issued within a year. The first ChaoJi EVs will be likely commercial vehicles and expected to be launched in the market as early as 2021, followed by other types of vehicles including passenger EVs.