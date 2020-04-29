The Japanese CHAdeMO Association announced a new version of the CHAdeMO protocol (CHAdeMO 3.0) harmonized with China’s GB/T standard under the ChaoJi project.

It's the first publication for the upcoming ChaoJi high-power DC charging standard, under development by CHAdeMO Association and China Electricity Council (CEC) to combine CHAdeMO and GB/T into a single solution.

"On 24 April 2020, CHAdeMO Association has released the latest CHAdeMO protocol (CHAdeMO 3.0) to its Regular members, specifying the requirements for designing the next-generation CHAdeMO chargers (“technical paper”), using the brand-new, identical plug with China’s GB/T protocol, allowing for maximum current of 600A." "The Chinese version, operating under the GB/T communication protocol, is also planned to be released next year."

ChaoJi brings an all-new design with a new plug, new inlet, liquid cooling technology and removal of the locking mechanism from the connector to the vehicle side for much lower weight and smaller size.

It's currently rated at more than 500 kW (at up to 600 A), but as we know from previous reports, the target is for a 900 kW (600 A, 1500 V).

"This latest version of CHAdeMO protocol enables DC charging with the power over 500kW (maximum current 600A), while ensuring the connector to be light and compact with a smaller diameter cable, thanks to the liquid-cooling technology as well as to the removal of locking mechanism from the connector to the vehicle side."

The backward compatibility to older CHAdeMO and GB/T plugs will be possible through a special adaptor.

"Backward compatibility of the CHAdeMO 3.0-compliant vehicles with the existing DC fast charging standards (CHAdeMO, GB/T, and possibly CCS) is ensured; in other words, today’s CHAdeMO chargers can feed power to both the current EVs as well as the future EVs via an adapter or with a multi-standard charger.

As we understand, ChaoJi is expected to become an ultimate DC fast charging standard in China and Japan, while the older versions of cars/chargers will be used with adaptors.

The next step will be to release the testing requirements for CHAdeMO 3.0 specification "within a year" and launch the ChaoJi on the market, starting with commercial vehicles "as early as 2021" and then moving to passenger vehicles.