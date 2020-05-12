It's pretty safe to say at this point, the consensus is the Porsche Taycan is incredibly quick. It's been called an "ultimate driver's car" and "brutally fast." These comments are precisely what anyone might expect of any Porsche, aside from those who don't have faith in electric powertrains. Even more amazing is the fact that this all-electric Porsche joins the Tesla Model S as one of the quickest cars ever produced.

We've been waiting for AutoTopNL to publish its Porsche Taycan acceleration video. If you're not familiar, in addition to its lengthier reviews, the YouTube channel puts out a short video showcasing each car's acceleration and top speed. It all happens inside of a minute or two, with a camera inside the cabin. The publication makes it clear that testing is done on a part of the German Autobahn that doesn't have a speed limit.

You probably don't have to watch the video to know that the Taycan impresses on every level, but it's worth the 78 seconds it will take you. While many car enthusiasts revel in the sounds of internal combustion engines and exhaust systems, we must say the Taycan's launch sound is pretty sweet, in an otherworldly sort of way.

Check out the video for the official numbers. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.

Video Description via AutoTopNL on YouTube: