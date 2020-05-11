As more people adopt electric vehicles, public charging is becoming a hot topic. This is especially true since several networks are beginning to grow more rapidly across the globe. One of the best parts of EV ownership is being able to plug your car in at home and have its battery replenished while you sleep, and for much less money than the cost of gas.

If you own an electric vehicle, and you travel regularly, you have to rely on public fast-charging. If you're a Tesla owner, you have exclusive access to the Supercharger network, plus you can use other public networks, too. If you don't own a Tesla, you'll be relying on networks like those from Ionity, Electrify America, and others. Most of these networks are growing and becoming more reliable.

YouTuber influencer Cleanerwatt dives into the Tesla Supercharger network, Ionity, and Electrify America to help you determine which is best for you. Similar to any service, your personal situation, opinion, and several other factors will be at play as you decide what's best for you.

The comparison details how many locations and charging points each company has, charging speed offered (and how it relates to charging time for various vehicles), and charging costs in various locations, as well as how you pay for the service. Check it out and then let us know which EV you drive, as well as your preferred charging network. Leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: