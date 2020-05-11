Tesla is fighting to restart production in the U.S. as soon as possible, meanwhile, in China, the Gigafactory 3 construction is progressing at a rapid pace.

The most recent video recorded on May 7 by Jason Yang reveals that the new set of buildings is in a very advanced stage - some are already getting a roof.

The second video, this time from 乌瓦 (recorded on May 6) is a beautiful panorama of the entire site.

We know that there was an extended break of production at the Gigafactory 3. Chinese media speculates that it's because the site switched to the Long Range Model 3.

As of May 2020, reportedly about 40% of the parts in Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 are sourced from China (including LG lithium-ion cells) and it's gradually increasing:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: