Let's take a look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 panorama in Shanghai
Tesla is fighting to restart production in the U.S. as soon as possible, meanwhile, in China, the Gigafactory 3 construction is progressing at a rapid pace.
The most recent video recorded on May 7 by Jason Yang reveals that the new set of buildings is in a very advanced stage - some are already getting a roof.
The second video, this time from 乌瓦 (recorded on May 6) is a beautiful panorama of the entire site.
We know that there was an extended break of production at the Gigafactory 3. Chinese media speculates that it's because the site switched to the Long Range Model 3.
As of May 2020, reportedly about 40% of the parts in Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 are sourced from China (including LG lithium-ion cells) and it's gradually increasing:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order