We are almost two months into Spring, but the Northeast United States is enjoying a Springtime snowstorm with accumulating snow instead of sun and warmth.

Ford took the opportunity to underline that its upcoming all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is ready for such surprises, having a very capable all-wheel-drive system.

Interestingly, according to Ford, the AWD version is very popular in the U.S., especially in Northern and Midwestern states. In New England (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut) almost all reservations are for all-wheel drive.

"Ford has tested its all-electric Mustang Mach-E in extremely cold and hazardous conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center, an 800-acre world-class facility in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Here, Ford development engineers have worked to evaluate performance over the most challenging roads and in the harshest of elements"

Robert Iorio, Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicle engineering manager said:

“Mach-E’s available all-wheel drive is designed to help instill driver confidence in all conditions. The team has integrated e-drive propulsion, all-wheel-drive calibration and brake control in a way that optimizes fine motor skills to enable an immediate response in low-traction conditions and ensure the performance expected from Mustang – even in the snow.”

Let's take a look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E winter testing earlier this year: