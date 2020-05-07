The new drone video of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, recorded on May 6 by 乌瓦, reveals that the steel structure of the new assembly facility (named "CUB3") for the Model Y is almost complete.

It will still require a few months of intense construction to complete the next phase of expansion, but the progress is really fast.

At the time of recording the video, the plant was not producing cars due to Labor Day holidays, but there were still plenty of Model 3 on the parking lot for new cars.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 source: 乌瓦

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Tesla CUB3 steel frame structure capped\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂\4K Video shooting time: May 6

Time is passing fast, half a year is about to pass, but when we see the construction speed of Tesla's Shanghai factory, the clock seems to slow down, because our cognition cannot keep up with the watermelon A super factory rising from the ground. Since the second phase of the main building was capped, CUB3 has also been capped today (May 6).

Some YouTube netizens are particularly concerned about the large capacity of the Tesla plant, but we always see that the parking area of ​​the factory is always so dozens of cars. What is going on, in fact, except that the factory is a temporary new car parking area Most of the vehicles are transported to the Nangang transit area, which is about 8 kilometers away from the factory. All vehicles destined for China are also sent from Nangang.

The next thing to say is that Tesla does not seem to meet the output of the Shanghai factory. In the first quarter financial report, it was proposed to increase the output from 3,000 vehicles per week to 4,000 vehicles, which means that the original Shanghai factory will produce 150,000 this year. Raised to the standard of 200,000 vehicles. It does not seem to be too difficult to realize, but the bosses of the Shanghai factory are better for their employees, they are very hard!

Of course, the more important news is that Tesla decided to build battery modules and battery motors in the Shanghai factory, which means that Tesla will speed up the localization process of auto parts. After localization, the car price will drop to a lower point. When I was shooting outside the factory, I chatted with several sanitation workers and asked if they would consider buying new energy vehicles at home. They were very sure that they did not like new energy vehicles. Charging), and the price is high. In fact, this is a common perception in China. Maybe many years later, the battery cruise of new energy vehicles has increased several times and the popularity of charging piles has changed people's perception, and it is also the time when new energy vehicles are popularized.

（Note: According to the end of the May Day holiday in China, the factory should go to work on May 6, but the workers on the main production line were told to work officially on the 9th. What caused the delay in starting construction?）

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: