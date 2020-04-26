If you have a Tesla with the latest hardware 3 with the fully-featured Autopilot, then your car will gain traffic light and stop sign recognition as of the Software Update 2020.12.6. However, it will apparently only be available to Tesla owners in the U.S. and other markets will have to wait a few more months to get this feature, although owners in the U.K. seem to have already received it (as per the video above).

What it does it pretty self explanatory - when the car has Navigate on Autopilot enabled, it will recognize traffic lights and either stop or keep going, as well as stop sings that will always prompt it to stop. The driver still has confirm that it’s safe to cross an intersection by either prodding the accelerator pedal or by pressing down on the gear selector stalk.

Here are Tesla’s release notes for the latest update:

Traffic Light and Stop Sign control (BETA)Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is designed to recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs, slowing your car to a stop when using Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer. This feature will slow the car for all detected traffic lights, including green, blinking yellow, and off lights. As your car approaches an intersection, your car will indicate the intention to slow down via a notification, slow down, and stop at the red line shown on the driving visualization. To continue through the stop line, pull the Autopilot stalk once or briefly press the accelerator pedal to confirm that it is safe to proceed. As with all Autopilot features, you must continue to pay attention and be ready to take immediate action, including braking because this feature may not stop for all traffic controls. This feature will be conservative, slowdown often at first, and will not attempt to turn through intersections. Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the feature will control more naturally. To continue through the stop line, push down the gear selector once or briefly press the accelerator pedal to confirm that it is safe to proceed. As with all Autopilot features, you must continue to pay attention and be ready to take immediate action, including braking because this feature may not stop for all traffic controls. This feature will be conservative, slowdown often at first, and will not attempt to turn through intersections. Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the feature will control more naturally. To enable, shift your car into PARK and tap Controls > Autopilot > Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control (Beta).Note: When this feature is enabled, the maximum set speed while using Autosteer is limited to the speed limit of the road. Before this feature can be enabled, camera calibration may be required, and the latest version of Navigation maps must be downloaded via Wi-Fi. Please refer to the Owner's Manual for additional details about this feature.

Drivers are already trying the feature out and it seems to work as intended. It doesn’t seem especially useful as of right now, since some driver input is still required. It’s certainly a step towards fully autonomous driving, but even with this new feature, it’s not quite there - this is a small step.