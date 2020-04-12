This TeslaCam video captures a very scary moment when a truck hydroplanes sideways across the expressway and gets smashed into by a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot. Clearly, Autopilot is not to be blamed here, but the driver of the Model 3 does say that the system was active at the time and he notes that he's not sure if Autopilot reacted to apply the brakes first or if he did so himself.

The driver of the Nissan pickup truck fled the scene after the incident, but we can likely help to identify the vehicle from the video above and images below:

Gallery: Tesla Smashes Out Of Control Truck

10 Photos

The driver of the Model 3, Troy Davis, was asked:

Did you manually slam on the breaks?

He responded, stating:

Absolutely. That's the natural reaction to a vehicle suddenly coming towards me. It was raining and the truck clearly hydroplaned so the impact was minimized but unfortunately the guy took off.

It's not clear from the video if the black Nissan pickup truck makes contact with the other white pickup truck that it spins out in front of. Additionally, if the truck simply hydroplaned out of control, then this would be considered accidental, so why flee?

Unfortunately, we never get a look at the license plate, but some of the items that fly out of the pickup truck bed could likely be used to identify the driver. There's also some additional info in the description below that may help out.

Video description via Troy Davis on YouTube: