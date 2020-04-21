March brings - finally - some good news from China, where plug-in electric car sales improved significantly over February. One of the top Chinese EV brands, BYD, also noted a noticeable improvement.

Total sales in March amounted to 11,763 (down 60% year-over-year), which is 329% more than in February. Together with ICEs, BYD sold 30,106 cars.

During the first quarter, BYD's plug-in car sales went down some 70% to 21,520, but from now on it should go up. The biggest hope for the future is the upcoming new BYD Han model.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – March 2020

BYD sales breakdown

Most of the BYD sales this year are all-electric cars, as the plug-in hybrids really had just over 3,400 sales.

BEVs: 10,433 (down 51% year-over-year)



PHEVs: 1,330 (down 83% year-over-year)

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result