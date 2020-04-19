The Chinese company Aiways (known mostly from its all-electric SUV U5) announced that ih as been granted seven patents across Europe and China, covering its autonomous mobile charging robot CARL (design and charging method).

The idea of CARL is pretty simple and already demonstrated also by other companies - just park your EV and summon the charging robot using an app.

The CARL robot is smart enough to find the car and plug-in to replenish energy without a driver present, using its own mobile energy storage of 30 or 60 kWh. However, we didn't see on the video how the robot will open and close the charging flap (and an additional seal on some EVs).

"Developed with 30kwh and 60kwh capacities, CARL can provide a fast charge to any EV with a recognized charging standard. Re-charging an EV battery to 80% in under 50 minutes, CARL offers a flexible and economical charging solution to private and corporate customers, as well as infrastructure developers and operators."

Gallery: Aiways CARL autonomous mobile charging robot

The first prototype was shown in early 2019 in China: