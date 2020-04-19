Porsche sales during the challenging first quarter of 2020 decreased by 5% year-over-year to 53,125, which is actually not bad compared to other brands, especially mainstream brands.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan sales amounted to 1,391 (including 221 in the U.S.), which is 2.6% of the total volume.

"The Taycan, the first all-electric Porsche sports car, which has been on the market since the end of 2019, was already delivered 1,391 times to customers in the first quarter."

Production and deliveries in late 2019 were: 1,386 and 813 respectively, which means that no less than 2,000 Taycan were put on the roads - out of more than 15,000 ordered and 15,000 pre-ordered.

Porsche sales by models:

Cayenne: 18,417

Macan: 15,547

911: 8,482

Panamera: N/A

718 Boxster/Cayman: N/A

Taycan: 1,391

Porsche sales by market: