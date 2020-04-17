YouTuber Janko Lind has accepted an interesting challenge. Yes, there's definitely a Tesla versus Porsche drag race involved here, but there's a whole lot more to this. Essentially, he has to drive the Porsche Taycan Turbo from his home to the track to meet up with the competition, a Tesla Model S Long Range.

The weather is cold in Sweden during the filming of this video. Still, Lind decides to put summer tires on the Taycan. This is a bit risky since there's a dusting of snow on the highway. However, by the time he gets to the track for the race, the weather is mild. He shares that the trip is about 300 km. Upon his arrival at the charging station near the track, he has about 45 km of range left. This works out to a range estimate of some 214 miles in cold weather, so not too bad.

Lind goes into plenty of detail in the video. He talks about charging, how much it cost him, specifics about each car, etc. Since we have a bit of extra time on our hands with this extended stay-at-home order, the lengthy video was a nice departure from the usual, brief drag race video.

You may or may not be surprised by the results of the drag race itself. Remember, we're not talking about either car in its top-of-the-line trim level. At any rate, check it out at the 8:30-mark. Following the quick race, there's a lot more information to take in. Watch the video and then leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Janko Lind on YouTube: