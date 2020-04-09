In the midst of these uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to put a finger on anything. Sure, Tesla could plan to have its Gigafactory 4 near Berlin, Germany completed – or at least readied enough to being production – by this time next year. The company proved it could beat the odds by building its colossal Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China in record time.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always been very optimistic. In the past, this has come back to bite him on a number of occasions. However, lately, his timeline estimates have either proven much more realistic, or Tesla is finally in a position to live up to his optimism. In addition to completing the China Gigafactory in a very short time, the Tesla Model Y came to market way ahead of schedule on our shores.

Twitter user milo stoessel (@Milostoessel) recently asked the famous CEO when the Model Y might make its way to Switzerland. Musk replied, "In about a year. Would come from Giga Berlin."

We know that Tesla plans to build the Model Y at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai for the Chinese market. Rumors point to that happening sooner rather than later. We also know that Gigafactory Berlin will begin production of the Model Y as its first vehicle upon opening. Moreover, Tesla plans to crank out some 3,000 Model Y crossovers per week in Berlin right from the start.

Do you think Tesla can pull all this off? Will Gigafactory Berlin open in about a year? We'd love to hear your opinion in the comments section below.