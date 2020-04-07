Rivian Automotive is unique in a number of ways. First and foremost, the startup automaker is only producing electric vehicles. Tesla is the only other automotive manufacturer on our shores that follows this model. In addition, there are few electric-only automakers across the globe.

Rivian is also an outlier since it's focusing on luxury vehicles that are also off-road utility vehicles for the adventure-minded. With that said, the company has been traveling with its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV and capturing adventures to share.

This recent Rivian video takes us to the Florida keys. Lifelong fly fisherwomen Camille Egdorf and Lacey Kelly share a bit about their story.

Sadly, we just learned that we'll have to wait a little while longer for Rivian's vehicles to come to market. Due to COVID-19, the company is facing a setback. However, the good news is, it appears Rivian may still be one of the first brands to come to market with an all-electric pickup truck.

Leave us a comment below and drop by RivianChat for more conversation about this unique electric vehicle automaker.

Video Description via Rivian on YouTube: