Volkswagen reports sales of 75,075 cars in the first quarter of 2020 (down 13%) in the U.S., but only less than half a percent were actually electric.

The general sales are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak (in March sales went down by 42% year-over-year).

The only plug-in model - the all-electric e-Golf - noted just 361 sales, which is 58% less than a year ago and just 0.48% of all VW (4.7% of Golfs).

Volkswagen e-Golf sales in the U.S. - Q1 2020

There are two major reasons for that - there is a ton of demand for the e-Golf in Europe and a necessity to sell a lot of e-Golfs in Europe to comply with new emission requirements.

That would basically explain why the volume is so marginal, even compared to the Nissan LEAF, to not search far.

Detailed results: