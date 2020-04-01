Nissan, as one of the first to announce its sales results in the U.S. market, which since this year are released on a quarterly basis, notes a decline in LEAF sales.

Nissan LEAF, the only electric model in the Japanese brand lineup in North America, noted 1,958 sales - that's 27.1% less than a year ago (2,685).

A quick look at the quarterly sales chart below indicates that the downward trend continues.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. through Q1 2020

The LEAF sales account for about 2.1% of total Nissan passenger car sales in the U.S. during Q1 2020.

Since the Nissan brand's overall sales decreased by 30.0% year-over-year (to 232,048), and in the case of passenger cars, by 37.5% (to 92,081), the LEAF actually outperforms the average.

Hopefully, Nissan will find a way up later this year - after the COVID-19 outbreak at least.

Gallery: 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS