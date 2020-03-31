Leading industry players in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector have come together to form a new alliance to support the roll-out of consumer-centric EV policies in Europe. Allego, ChargePoint and EVBox Group, who together have more than 150,000 charging ports in their networks across the EU, announced the launch of ChargeUp Europe during the REVOLUTION Digital online event and called on other like-minded companies in the EV industry to join the cause.

ChargeUp Europe starts with three founding members and is already in the process of welcoming new members. The purpose of ChargeUp Europe is to enable a swift and efficient roll-out of EV charging infrastructure in Europe. The alliance will work on realising EU policiesthatsupport investment in charging infrastructure, remove market barriers and facilitate the smooth uptake of EVs and a seamless experience for EV drivers.

ChargeUp Europe forms at a time when the EU, through the Green Deal, aimsto achieve climate neutrality by 2050 while at the same time demand for EVs is rising sharply. It is predicted to see 44 million electric vehicles on European roads by 20301 . In order to ensure that infrastructure development keeps pace with the growing uptake of EVs and enables the shift to electric transport, ChargeUp Europe will work towards getting the right market conditions in place that incentivises investment and delivers a consumer-centric, open market model for charging infrastructure in Europe.

ChargeUp Europe has scheduled its launch event for the summer in Brussels. Given current circumstances with regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this is subject to change. To keep track of all developments, visit the website: www.chargeupeurope.eu.

*****

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO, Allego: “We are launching this alliance in uncertain times and of course people’s minds are focused on COVID-19. But as we all look to play our part in managing this crisis, we feel it’s important that we also keep focused on tackling other great challenges such as climate change. ChargeUp Europe represents a unique opportunity for the sector to come together and speed up the development and rollout of charging infrastructure across Europe. We call on all other like-minded partners to join this initiative.”

Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director for Europe, ChargePoint: “Against the backdrop of a highly relevant policy agenda, we believe it is the right time for a dedicated voice to represent the charging infrastructure sector in Europe. We are committed to working with EU decision makers and stakeholders to identify the policies and investments needed to facilitate the scale and volume of electric vehicles expected to come onto the EU market. The move to electric vehicles is critical in reaching zero-net emissions and this alliance is dedicated to supporting EV infrastructure and positively impact EV adoption.”

Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO, EVBox and Everon: “This is the first time that the entire EV charging infrastructure speaks with one clear voice. We need to speak out in the interests of EV drivers everywhere, rather than letting others do the talking for us. ChargeUp Europe will work to present a common view on what is needed to ensure that Europe creates an open market, and a consumer-centric model for EV charging in Europe. The key will be to develop, deploy and operate high quality charging infrastructure that serves the practical needs of EV drivers.”