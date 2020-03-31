Fastned, the Dutch fast-charging network, closed the year 2019 with total revenues of around €6.4 million, out of which €4.5 million was related directly to charging (up 175%).

Over the 12 months of 2019, the company delivered nearly 8 GWh of electricity (up 175%) to over 42,800 active customers (up 139%).

The growth looks amazing, although the ongoing expansion is also reflected in €12 million of total net losses (92% higher than in 2018).

"Fastned, the fast charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations, continued to grow rapidly in 2019. Revenues related to charging increased by 178% to 4.5 million euro. Total revenues, including revenues from station construction as part of service concessions, amounted to 6.4 million euro. Because of the rapid revenue growth, Fastned’s network produced a positive annual Operational EBITDA (underlying company EBITDA excluding expansion costs) for the first time. Operational EBITDA amounted to 0.5 million euro in 2019 (compared to -1.2 million euro in 2018). "

For 2019 Fastned reports (vs 2018):

Total Revenues: €6,4 million (+291%)

Revenue related to charging: €4.5 million (up 178%)



Total Ret Loss: €12,034,000 (+92%)

Volume: 7,969,000 kWh (+175%)



Active customers: 42,805 (+139%)

The network consists of 114 stations (as of the end of 2019), installed mostly in the Netherlands (98) and Germany (15) plus a single station in the UK.

The average revenue per single station is currently at nearly €40,000 per year, by delivering some 70 MWh of electricity.

The number of over 0.5 million charging sessions per year reveals also some other average results like:

nearly €9 of revenue per session

about 16 kWh per session

nearly 12 sessions per customer per year



