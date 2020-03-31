In 2019, Fastned grew significantly and boasts a positive annual operational EBITDA (excluding expansion costs) for the first time.
Fastned, the Dutch fast-charging network, closed the year 2019 with total revenues of around €6.4 million, out of which €4.5 million was related directly to charging (up 175%).
Over the 12 months of 2019, the company delivered nearly 8 GWh of electricity (up 175%) to over 42,800 active customers (up 139%).
The growth looks amazing, although the ongoing expansion is also reflected in €12 million of total net losses (92% higher than in 2018).
"Fastned, the fast charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations, continued to grow rapidly in 2019. Revenues related to charging increased by 178% to 4.5 million euro. Total revenues, including revenues from station construction as part of service concessions, amounted to 6.4 million euro. Because of the rapid revenue growth, Fastned’s network produced a positive annual Operational EBITDA (underlying company EBITDA excluding expansion costs) for the first time. Operational EBITDA amounted to 0.5 million euro in 2019 (compared to -1.2 million euro in 2018). "
For 2019 Fastned reports (vs 2018):
- Total Revenues: €6,4 million (+291%)
Revenue related to charging: €4.5 million (up 178%), on average at €0.58/kWh
- Total Ret Loss: €12,034,000 (+92%)
- Volume: 7,969,000 kWh (+175%), on average customers used 186 kWh/customer
- Active customers: 42,805 (+139%), on average spent €105/customer
The network consists of 114 stations (as of the end of 2019), installed mostly in the Netherlands (98) and Germany (15) plus a single station in the UK.
The average revenue per single station is currently at nearly €40,000 per year, by delivering some 70 MWh of electricity.
The number of over 0.5 million charging sessions per year reveals also some other average results like:
- nearly €9 of revenue per session
- about 16 kWh per session
- nearly 12 sessions per customer per year
Fastned continued to work towards its mission: to give freedom to electric drivers and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. Fastned expanded its fast charging network by opening 29 new stations - bringing it up to 114 stations in total. The capacity of the network further increased by installing new and faster chargers at existing stations. Fastned acquired 47 new locations, bringing this up to a total of 259 acquired locations (including existing stations). As a result of continued investment into the expansion of the network, underlying company EBITDA (including expansion costs) was - as planned - still negative, at -3.3 million euro over 2019 (2018: -3.8 million euro).
The Corona virus outbreak significantly impacts the global economy and Fastned is no exception. As a result of social distancing policies road traffic is currently much reduced. This has resulted in around 70% lower daily sales since mid March, compared to February daily sales. Moreover, Fastned is experiencing delays in the construction of new stations and the upgrading of existing ones. A third effect is that due to temporary car factory shut-downs, the delivery of electric vehicles to the market is likely to be slowed down. It is currently uncertain how long this situation will last.
Fastned had €19 million in cash and cash equivalents per year end 2019. Fastned cancelled part of its planned capital expenditures to be able to maintain an (increased) minimum cash buffer well into 2021, based on current projections. Note that any projections carry a high degree of uncertainty currently, as it is unclear how long the pandemic will last and what the full impact will be.
We have taken all relevant measures to guarantee the uptime of our network. Most of the Fastned team now works from home and maintenance is organised in split teams. These measures ensure that the network will continue to operate as usual.
- 6.2 million kg of CO2 avoided
- 39.8 million electric kilometers enabled
- Over 0.5 million charging sessions
Other highlights:
- Growth of Fastned’s revenue related to charging of 178% from 2018 to 2019 significantly outpaced growth in Full Electric Vehicles (FEVs) on the road in the Netherlands (+139%) and Germany (+72%).
- Q4 2019 time based utilisation of our network reached 9.9%, leaving ample room to accommodate further FEV growth with limited additional investments.
- Station level economics have turned positive, proving the business case. Even at a still very low FEV adoption (c. 1% in Q4 2019), the average station showed a 6.6% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) based on Q4 2019 annualised revenues (up from -2.8% based on Q4 2018 annualised revenues). We expect this to continue to improve with continued growth in FEV adoption.
- Fastned successfully launched its proprietary software platform and charging app in January 2020.
- Network expansion costs increased from 2.6 million euro to 3.8 million euro due to the increased activity in station construction, upgrading existing stations, new location acquisition and software development.
- A number of exceptional items (as used in calculating non-IFRS measures) were recorded in 2019 resulting in a significant exceptional loss: 1.6 million euro in employee options (non-cash), 1 million euro related to the Euronext listing and 0.5 million euro related to station construction.
- Fastned reported an underlying net loss (excluding exceptional items) of 9.0 million euro versus 6.9 million euro in 2018. Fastned reported a total net loss of 12.0 million euro versus 6.5 million euro in 2018.
“One of the most important things that we did this year was prove that charging is a viable business. In 2019 our network started to generate positive operational EBITDA. This happened with less than 1% of cars in our markets being electric and a network utilisation of under 10%. Given that Fastned is in a fixed cost business, just imagine what will happen when 10% of cars are electric as is the case in Norway today. Or 50%.”
Fastned will publish its Q1 2020 trading update on 9 April. This will be followed by a webcast with a presentation on the same day. Dial in details will be available on Fastned’s website.
