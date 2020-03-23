Our good friend, colleague, and new team member Kyle Conner is cranking out the EV video content. In this recent video, he puts 18x7.5 Martian MW03 wheels on his Tesla Model 3 Performance to learn how much it impacts range and consumption as compared to the stock 20-inch wheels. It's important to note that Conner's Model 3 is outfitted with the Performance Upgrades package.

We're super excited that Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) has access to multiple EVs, an exclusive track, performance driving experience, and the know-how to run all these informative tests. Now that he's working with the all-new InsideEVs video team and creating content for our new YouTube channel, the future possibilities are endless. Be sure to subscribe.

Conner heads out on the highway to hooks us up with some numbers. He admits, regardless of anything related to consumption, he loves the look of the wheels. In addition, since they're narrow, he's able to put on skinnier tires.

His results show 293 Wh/mile with the 18s. With the 20s, he typically sees 350 to 380 Wh/mile. Of course, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 with aeros is going to be the better option, but he obviously can't run that test using his Model 3 Performance. Check out the video and leave us a comment.

