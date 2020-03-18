We are now in our fourth text about Rich Rebuilds’ Cyberquad tribute. While the first one was dedicated to buying the basis for the project – the Yamaha Raptor 700R quad – the following ones talked about how hard it was to remove the old engine and get the Zero motor and battery pack on that frame. It is now time to see the new Cyberquad receive its body panels, which required a lot of planning, origami skills, and good math and geometry knowledge.

For that task, Rich Benoit asked the help of Steven Salowsky. He takes care of the management team for the channel and always lets us know when new videos are around. This time, he got the chance to participate and show how he helped the Cyberquad get a body.

There was very little to work with apart from pictures and videos. The thing that provided the most help was curiously the Yamaha Raptor 700R quad, which was also the base for Tesla’s Cyberquad.

What are its body panels made of? Considering the Cyberquad already had a frame, we doubt it used stainless steel like the Cybertruck. The electric quad probably had plastic or aluminum components to be as light as possible.

In his last video about the Cyberquad, Benoit installed the motor on the rear axle, which generated a lot of criticism. What about suspension travel? Unsprung mass? Benoit took these remarks as he usually does: making a lot of fun of these guys in epic fashion.

Whether to get a good laugh with that or to follow the construction process in more detail, this is a video you should not miss. The next one in the channel will not be about the Cyberquad but rather about something we have mentioned in our first article about it.

When Benoit was towing his Yamaha Raptor 700R home, he discovered Tesla ended his free supercharging. Now, he said this was the best thing that could have happened to him. Was the youtuber being sarcastic? Or did he really mean that? We will have to wait to discover why, but we have the feeling his next video will drive a lot of attention.