As expected, the very first deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are now underway. Reports are beginning to trickle in with deliveries occurring in several states throughout the U.S.

For those taking delivery today, Friday the 13th turns out to be a lucky day this year.

The first reported delivery comes to us via Josh Welsh who posted a video of his Model Y on YouTube with this description:

Tesla told me this morning I was the first delivery. Apparently this doesn’t include the obvious marketing ones but it came out of the delivery team and Corp team at Fremont through my local delivery team.

An additional delivery was reported in Utah.

We expect several more delivery reports today and likely hundreds by the end of the weekend.

The Model Y has officially arrived and it's ahead of schedule. Now we wait to see what level of volume Tesla can produce and deliver in the early days of the production ramp-up. We expect the ramp to go much more smoothly with the Model Y than with the Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had stated before that the Model Y will easily outsell the Model 3, so eventually, we expect sales to be very high. Will that happen soon though? Or will it take some time for Tesla to get the Model Y production to heights exceeding the Model 3?

A whole lot of questions and no answers right now. It's a waiting game, We all must wait to find out.