Thanks to modelyforum.com, we now have several exclusive images of the production-level Tesla Model Y to share. Sure, there have been a ton of images shared online in recent times, but nothing quite like this share. It shows the Model Y in great detail, inside and out, but focuses more on the upcoming all-electric crossover's impressive cargo space.

Tesla has stated that it plans to begin delivering the Model Y as early as this Sunday, March 15, 2020, which is exactly a year after Elon Musk officially revealed the all-electric crossover. We don't doubt that information since delivery trucks have been spotted on the road, and reports are showing that they've actually started arriving on location.

In the coming days, we should have much more to share about the Tesla Model Y since new owners will begin sharing with us and posting YouTube videos. However, as many reservation-holders are waiting for their deliveries and may have to wait some time, having this early information is always helpful.

