Is the Tesla Model Y roomier than the Jaguar I-Pace? Is it smaller or bigger than the Ford Mustang Mach-E? This video answers all sorts of Model Y size questions.

Just a few days ago, we discovered info related to the various dimensions of the Model Y. Prior to this discovery, various methods were employed to attempt to determine the size of the Y. Thankfully, we no longer have to guess at how long the Model Y is or how tall it is.

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Model Y

13 Photos

With all the figures for dimensions, weight, ground clearance and more now all out in the open, we can easily compare the size of the Y to other vehicles and that's precisely what you'll see done here in this video.

The comparisons include:

Tesla Model Y vs Model 3

Model Y vs Jaguar I-Pace

Model Y vs Mercedes EQC

Model Y vs Mustang Mach-E

Model Y vs Toyota RAV4

Model Y vs Honda CRV

Model Y vs Subaru Outback

Check out the video and let us know in comments if any of the Model Y's dimensions are a bit of a surprise or if a comparison or two has results you weren't expecting.

Video description via Ryan Shaw on YouTube: