With this vital information now know, how does the Model Y compare to the Model 3 and other electric cars?
Is the Tesla Model Y roomier than the Jaguar I-Pace? Is it smaller or bigger than the Ford Mustang Mach-E? This video answers all sorts of Model Y size questions.
Just a few days ago, we discovered info related to the various dimensions of the Model Y. Prior to this discovery, various methods were employed to attempt to determine the size of the Y. Thankfully, we no longer have to guess at how long the Model Y is or how tall it is.
With all the figures for dimensions, weight, ground clearance and more now all out in the open, we can easily compare the size of the Y to other vehicles and that's precisely what you'll see done here in this video.
The comparisons include:
- Tesla Model Y vs Model 3
- Model Y vs Jaguar I-Pace
- Model Y vs Mercedes EQC
- Model Y vs Mustang Mach-E
- Model Y vs Toyota RAV4
- Model Y vs Honda CRV
- Model Y vs Subaru Outback
Check out the video and let us know in comments if any of the Model Y's dimensions are a bit of a surprise or if a comparison or two has results you weren't expecting.
Video description via Ryan Shaw on YouTube:
We finally have official Tesla Model Y Dimensions, and I break them down in this video, along with comparing the Model Y size to many popular crossover SUV’s.
Model Y Length - 187 inches (4,750mm)
Model Y Width (including mirrors) 83.8 inches (2,129mm)
Model Y Height - 64 inches (1,624mm)
Model Y Width (including folded mirrors) - 77.9 inches (1,978mm)
Model Y Width (excluding mirrors) 75.6 inches (1,921mm)
Model Y Curb Weight is 4,416 lbs (2,003kg) -Weight with correct fluids, but no passengers or cargo
Model Y Gross Vehicle Weight Rating - 5,302 lbs (2,405kg) -Maximum operating weight
Now let’s compare the Model Y size to the Model 3.
Model Y vs. Model 3 Size.
Model 3 Overall Length - 184.8 inches (4694mm) -Model Y is 187 (4,750mm) inches, 2.2 inches (56mm) longer than
Model 3 Overall Width - with mirrors - 82.2 inches (2088mm) -Model Y With with mirrors is 83.8 inches (2,129mm). 1.6 inches (41mm) wider than Model 3
Overall Height - 56.8 inches (1443mm) -Model Y is 64 inches (1,624mm). 7.2 inches (183mm) higher.
Some of this height can likely be attributed to the fact that the Model Y ground clearance should be about 1-1.5 inches higher than the Model 3.
Model Y is about 344lbs (156kg) heavier than the Model 3
Now let’s compare the Model Y to many popular Crossover SUV’s Comparisons:
Model Y vs Jaguar I-Pace (Jaguar I-Pace vs Model Y)
Model Y vs Mercedes EQC
Model Y vs Mustang Mach-E (Mach-E vs Model Y)
Model Y vs Toyota RAV4 (Toyota RAV4 vs Tesla Model Y)
Model Y vs Honda CRV (Honda CRV vs Model Y)
Model Y vs Subaru Outback
The Tesla Model Y Hatchback will be a powered liftgate as we saw confirmed in the Tesmanian article (linked above).
Off-Road Assist is a new feature that the Model Y will have to assist with off-road driving. The description says:
Adjusts traction control to optimize performance off-road. Some Autopilot safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Avoidance features are not available when Off-Road Assist is enabled.
Over the Weekend on the 7th, Tesla sent out more Model Y delivery confirmations via text. The text said:
Congratulations! Your Model Y is ready for delivery in March 2020.’
To take delivery as soon as possible, log into tesla.com/teslaaccount and complete any remaining steps such as financing or trade-in. Please reply to this text with any questions and a Tesla Advisor will follow up.
Welcome to the Tesla Family.
There have also been VIN confirmations for customers receiving their Model Y in March.
There have also been VIN confirmations for customers receiving their Model Y in March.

At this point, all orders are either the Performance Model or the AWD with 20-inch induction wheels.