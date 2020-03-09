Site rendering give us glimpses of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 plan.

The progress of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany seems to be moving at a similar pace to the Gigafactory 3 in China (at comparable stage).

Part of the plot - for the first phase - was already cleared, and new construction equipment appeared on the scene - mainly excavators, the first crane and various other stuff.

Before we will jump into new videos, let's take a look at brilliant renderings of the site, released by a young Tesla enthusiast Emil Senkel via twitter.

The first image presents the expected first phase of the project - a big assembly plant on the south, surrounded by auxiliary facilities and parking:

external_image
 

More from Germany

The more detailed description of the Tesla Giga Berlin can be seen in the second image. It includes several big facilities, connected to the highway system and the railroad:

external_image
 

Now, let's move to the new videos, which shows preparation for the actual construction stage:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: the_wolfpack_berlin)
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:

  • located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
  • to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
  • will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
  • expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
  • expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
  • expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)

