Site rendering give us glimpses of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 plan.
The progress of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany seems to be moving at a similar pace to the Gigafactory 3 in China (at comparable stage).
Part of the plot - for the first phase - was already cleared, and new construction equipment appeared on the scene - mainly excavators, the first crane and various other stuff.
Before we will jump into new videos, let's take a look at brilliant renderings of the site, released by a young Tesla enthusiast Emil Senkel via twitter.
The first image presents the expected first phase of the project - a big assembly plant on the south, surrounded by auxiliary facilities and parking:
The more detailed description of the Tesla Giga Berlin can be seen in the second image. It includes several big facilities, connected to the highway system and the railroad:
Now, let's move to the new videos, which shows preparation for the actual construction stage:
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)