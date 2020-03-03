Tesla's full-self-driving hardware, or HW3, has been lauded by many industry experts as being years ahead of the competition. Tesla began installing HW3 on all of its cars sometime around last April / May.

Before HW3.0, Tesla's were equipped with the last hardware version, HW2.5. However, if you bought a Tesla and paid for the Full Self-Driving option, Tesla promised you could update to HW3.0 in the future at no extra cost. YouTuber Tesla Raj was one of those people that had HW2.5 on his car and paid for Full Self-Driving, so he was able to upgrade to HW3.0 at no cost.

HW3 is necessary for Full Self-Driving features, so if you paid for FSD and your still running HW2.5 in your Tesla, make an appointment with your service center to upgrade and be ready when Tesla releases more self-driving features.

You can see which hardware version you have by following the "Additional Vehicle Information" link on the Model 3's software information screen

If you're not sure which version of hardware you have, there's an easy way to find out which Raj mentions at the end of the video. On the Software information screen, tag the "Additional Vehicle Information" link and you'll get a popup screen that will tell you the version of hardware you have plus other optional equipment on your vehicle.

For now, the only thing that HW3 gives you over HW2.5 are the added visualizations like traffic lights, traffic cones, garbage cans and turn arrows painted in on the roadway. However, Tesla promises they will soon be rolling out more Full Self-Driving features for those that paid for the option.

The one thing I noticed that Tesla Raj got wrong was that he said you had to have paid for Full Self-Driving to now see the added visualizations, and that's not correct. Tesla is giving everyone that has HW3 a free preview of the visualizations, so everyone sees them now. I didn't pay for the FSD option but I have HW3 in my Model 3 and I can see the enhanced visualizations.

So check out the video if you have any questions about Tesla's HW3, Raj does a nice job explaining it and let us know if anything was missed in the comment section below.