Some spy images (via Noe Arribas on Facebook) show that Tesla is now stockpiling a bunch of Tesla Model Y electric SUVs ahead of first deliveries on March 15. It seems Tesla is prepared in advance for deliveries this time around, so expect to see some big sales figures for the Model y in the coming weeks and months.

Tesla has been alerting Model Y reservation holders of upcoming deliveries and the expectation is that the Model Y will sell at a volume that's substantially higher than the Model 3.However, there's currently quite a bit of confusion though, as emails to prepare for delivery have gone out even to those who pre-ordered versions of the Model Y that no longer exist or ones that aren't supposed to be available until next year.

Presumably, Tesla will iron out these details in the coming days/weeks and hopefully, deliveries will go off without a hitch. We expect the production ramp-up of the Model Y to take a while, but we don't expect it to take nearly as long as it did with the Model 3. Tesla has surely learned from that experience and the process should be much smoother now.

The expectations for the Y are high, as the manufacturer expanded installed production capacity for 3/Y to 400,000 per year and plans to upgrade to 500,000 in mid-2020.

Here are the two versions of the Model Y listed on Tesla's website:

Long Range AWD

Performance Long Range AWD

And here's a look at specs, pricing and more for each version:

Performance Long Range AWD - $60,990 + $1,200 DST (Q1 2020)

EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h)

19" Gemini Wheels

Long Range AWD - $52,990 + $1,200 DST (probably H1 2020)