APEX has released one more image of its new battery-electric sports car concept, the AP-0. It shows "a dragon-like front profile", which was inspired by "oriental art, culture and heritage".

"Led by renowned UK designer Guy Colborne, APEX has cultivated a design language that mirrors the powerful performance attributes of the AP-0, while simultaneously embracing and emphasising the lightweight structure of the car. The AP-0 draws inspiration from oriental art, culture and heritage. Viewed from the front, the car assumes a dragon-like form, featuring sharp, jagged lines around the front grille and two piercing, ocular headlights. On the roof of the car, a structural, aerodynamic fin influenced by Formula 1 and Le Mans race cars houses the advanced LIDAR camera and stretches to the rear of the car. By rejecting a rear spoiler and instead employing a flat floor and large rear diffuser, airflow is channelled and accelerated underneath the car. The resulting ground effect and downforce provides the car and driver with outstanding capability, handling and stability."

APEX AP-0

Before we will have an opportunity to see the APEX AP-0 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3, let's take a look at the APEX AP-1, the conventional model.

The AP-1 weighs only 620 kg and is a two-seat racing car (still road legal), which can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds.

We believe that an electric version might be even quicker and more fun to drive.

The obvious difference is that the AP-0 cockpit is closed.