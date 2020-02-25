BYD's New Energy Vehicle sales results are very worrying.
BYD was hard hit by a "perfect storm" in China, where the general shrinking automotive market, combined with the cut of EV subsidies and coronavirus, led to a really big and consistent sales drop.
In January, the well-known Chinese plug-in electric car manufacturer sold just 7,018 plug-ins, which is 75% less than a year ago. In 2019 sales exceeded 28,000. Plug-ins account for 28% of the total passenger car sales by the brand.
Hopefully, later this year, the situation will reverse as a prolonged decline on such a high scale might significantly affect BYD. In a similar shape are many other New Energy Vehicle manufacturers in China.
BYD's sales decline (year-over-year) accelerates every month since July 2019, when incentives were partially cut:
- July: down 12%
- August: down 23%
- September: down 48%
- October: down 54%
- November: down 63%
- December: down 71%
- January 2020: down 75%
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2020
BYD sales breakdown
PHEVs are going down quicker than BEVs but frankly, both types are struggling:
- BEVs: 5,142 (down 68%)
- PHEVs: 1,876 (down 84%)
Models
- Qin BEV – 1,932
- Yuan BEV – 1,202
- e2 - 1,028
- Tang PHEV – 1,005
- Song PHEV – 614
- Song BEV – 502
- Qin PHEV – 210
- e3 - 178
- e1 - 153
- e5 – 103
- Song MAX PHEV - 47
- Tang BEV - 44
Also, the electric bus sales seek the bottom: