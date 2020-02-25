BYD was hard hit by a "perfect storm" in China, where the general shrinking automotive market, combined with the cut of EV subsidies and coronavirus, led to a really big and consistent sales drop.

In January, the well-known Chinese plug-in electric car manufacturer sold just 7,018 plug-ins, which is 75% less than a year ago. In 2019 sales exceeded 28,000. Plug-ins account for 28% of the total passenger car sales by the brand.

Hopefully, later this year, the situation will reverse as a prolonged decline on such a high scale might significantly affect BYD. In a similar shape are many other New Energy Vehicle manufacturers in China.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year) accelerates every month since July 2019, when incentives were partially cut:

July: down 12%

August: down 23%

September: down 48%

October: down 54%

November: down 63%

December: down 71%

January 2020: down 75%

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2020

BYD sales breakdown

PHEVs are going down quicker than BEVs but frankly, both types are struggling:

BEVs: 5,142 (down 68%)



PHEVs: 1,876 (down 84%)

Models

Qin BEV – 1,932

1,932 Yuan BEV – 1,202



1,202 e2 - 1,028

1,028 Tang PHEV – 1,005



1,005 Song PHEV – 614

614 Song BEV – 502

502 Qin PHEV – 210

210 e3 - 178

178 e1 - 153

153 e5 – 103



103 Song MAX PHEV - 47

47 Tang BEV - 44

Also, the electric bus sales seek the bottom: