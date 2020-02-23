Karma Automotive officially announced its presence at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show (stand 2241) with two plug-in models, the original Revero and the new Karma Revero GT (currently on the market in the U.S.).

The European debut is not accidental, as the company is expanding its business also in Europe and globally. Several of the first European retailers were already launched:

"Karma’s European mission is building an organization with retailers and partners that embody its goals of offering leading automotive design, cutting edge technology, personalized customization and an outstanding customer experience. The automaker is currently supported by a network of over 29 retailers worldwide, with a growing European retail network including Karma France, Karma Sweden, Karma Spain and Karma Netherlands."

Interestingly, the company intends to sell in Europe not only the new Revero GT, but also "a strictly limited number of Revero units" (at a significant discount we guess):

"The Revero, which will be exhibited at GIMS 2020 in March, is Karma’s original luxury electric vehicle, powered by dual electric motors. The Revero features an efficient four-cylinder turbocharged engine which powers an on-board electric generator and enhances overall vehicle performance. Karma’s European retailers will offer a strictly limited number of Revero units in line with the company’s international expansion plans, ahead of future product arriving on the continent. In addition to displaying its Revero at GIMS 2020, Karma will also showcase its 2020 Revero GT, currently available in North America. The Revero GT, recently named the 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ by Green Car Journal, maintains the soul-stirring design and sustainability of the original Revero, while also offering an elegant new redesign comprised of sustainably-sourced high-quality materials, reimagined infotainment and technology, and an enhanced electric architecture."

Karma Revero

Rogier Kroymans, Karma’s VP European Sales and Network Development said:

“The Geneva International Motor Show is among the most prestigious events in the automotive industry and provides Karma the right opportunity to showcase our luxury electric vehicles to Europe’s discerning luxury customers. Karma is the only automaker designing, engineering, marketing and handcrafting our vehicles in Southern California; we believe this level of personalized craftsmanship, coupled with Karma’s striking products and vision of a high-tech sustainable future is a compelling combination that the European luxury market will find truly unique.”

For us, the most important thing about Karma is the future products, like the all-electric models and extended range plug-ins, potentially also a pickup truck/SUV.

Gallery: 2020 Karma Revero GT

36 Photos

2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):