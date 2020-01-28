In the near future, Karma might expand from sports and luxury plug-in cars (the company currently offers only Revero GT/GTS) to electric pickup trucks and SUVs.

According to Bloomberg's article, the concept version of a pickup is expected by the end of this year. A few months ago, Karma hinted at the possibility of using its powertrains in larger vehicle platforms - like pickup trucks, so it seems that the topic is further explored.

Karma's approach is to use a new all-wheel-drive platform (all-electric we believe), but there are no details.

Kevin Pavlov, the new COO of Karma (formerly at Ford and Magna) said:

“We can bring a utility vehicle into the market and be differentiated,”

The other area of expansion is all-electric cars, heralded by the Karma SC2 Concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Interestingly, Karma Revero sales in 2019 amounted to "about 1,000 units", which is more than we thought it was.

With backing from the Wanxiang Group, who bought the assets of the former Fisker company in 2014, Karma for sure has the resources to go beyond boutique automotive. We are looking forward to seeing other plug-in models, maybe as early as 2021?

Source: Bloomberg