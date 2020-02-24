January 2020 was a truly extraordinary month for plug-in electric car sales in Czechia (new, official short name for the Czech Republic).

According to the EV Sales Blog, new registrations amounted to 619, which is about six times more than a year ago! Thanks to that, the plug-in market share went through the roof to 3.2%, while previously it never even touched 1%.

The majority (about 62%) of the total volume were all-electric cars.

Plug-in electric car sales in Czech Republic - January 2020

The main reason behind the surge is Škoda, which with the start of the year unleashed its two first plug-in models, the all-electric Škoda CITIGOe iV and plug-in hybrid Škoda Superb iV and lowered its average CO2 emission.

The native brand (part of the Volkswagen Group) has captured 69% of the market last month as the CITIGOe iV noted 254 registrations, while Superb iV also did pretty decent with 174.

It's hard to say whether Czechia will remain at 3% or not, but it's rather certain it will not go back to 1% (over 12 months of 2020).

Source: EV Sales Blog