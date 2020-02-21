This week Porsche opened a new fast-charging park in Leipzig, Germany, called "Europe's most powerful" one.

According to the German manufacturer, the total capacity of the facility is 7 MW.

"This means that Porsche Leipzig currently has Europe's most powerful rapid-charging park, which is operated entirely with electricity from renewable energy sources."

There are currently six internal fast chargers (350 kW each we guess), as well as 12 publicly available DC chargers (350 kW each) and four 22 kW AC stands, available at the customer center - "running seven days a week, around the clock and for customers of all vehicle brands".

6x 350 kW internal (2.1 MW)

12x 350 kW publicly available (4.2 MW)

4x 22 kW AC publicly available

an undisclosed number of internal AC points

Total installed capacity of around 7 MW

Porsche Taycan charging

Through the end of March 2020, the charging site will be available free of charge to all users (non-Porsche EVs, too). Then: "payment will be made using the mobility providers' standard charging cards, according to their respective conditions".

Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche Leipzig GmbH said:

"The new charging park between the number 9, 14 and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany. Electric and hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome. We are pleased that with the new charging park we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers.”

"The user-friendliness of the charging park is remarkable: during waiting times, charging customers can use the services of the Porsche Customer Centre, including a historical vehicle exhibition and shop. They can also book a range of driving experiences available at the Leipzig circuit."

Jens Walther, Head of Sales and Marketing at Porsche Leipzig said:

"We want to make charging with electricity at Porsche an experience."

The interesting thing is that Porsche developed and produces the chargers on its own, through the Porsche Engineering division.