The esteemed publication takes a closer look at all upcoming electric pickup truck entrants.
Who better than established and popular automotive consumer education outlet like Edmunds to dive into the onslaught of upcoming electric pickup trucks?
Edmunds takes a look at all the current electric pickup trucks set to come to market in the near term. This includes the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and others.
Edmunds provides some supporting links to its articles on upcoming pickup trucks in the video description below. We encourage you to click and check them all out.
After you're done watching the video and checking out the links below, come back and leave us a comment or two in our comment section.
Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:
Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and More: New Electric Trucks to Watch For
Electric truck overview hosted by Edmunds’ Carlos Lago and Will Kaufman. Today Edmunds is discussing what we know ― and what YOU should know ― about the most important upcoming electric trucks, including the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 EV, Bollinger B2 truck (and B2 SUV), GMC Hummer EV and Lordstown Motors Endurance.
Tesla Cybertruck news: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/tesl...
Rivian R1T news: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/firs...
GMC Hummer EV: https://www.edmunds.com/gmc/hummer-ev/