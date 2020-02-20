Which version of the Tesla Cybertruck is the best? The answer to that question likely depends on several factors, so let's take a look at what's all involved in determining which Cybertruck model is tops. Or is there one particular version of Tesla's electric pickup truck that truly that stands out among the rest? Are all three versions worthy of your consideration?

First off, let's take a step back and explain that there are currently three versions of the upcoming Cybertruck. This may change as the launch draws near (late 2021), but for now, three distinctly different versions of the Cybertruck exist. Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive. Each offering differs in performance, range and price.

Tesla says the truck will start at $39,900 in base trim and top out at just $69,900 in top tri-motor form. The Cybertruck will have a maximum range of over 500 miles per charge. The base single-motor model will have over 250 miles of range. There will also be another trim level in between the two. It will have over 300 miles of range.

Have a look at the image below for more on the differences between each of the three versions:

Let's turn our attention back to the "Tesla Cybertruck Buying Guide" video. According to the video, there's not really a wrong version of the Cybertruck. It all comes down to what you can afford really. Sure, some versions are far more capable, but when you look at pricing, the Cybertuck mostly comes out ahead of the gas/diesel competition, so you can't go wrong with any version.

The video goes into detail on all of the specs for each version as well as discussing launch dates and so on. it's really a wealth of easily accessible information for anyone who might be thinking about buying the Cybertruck, so do check it out.

Video description via TeslaBRUH on YouTube: