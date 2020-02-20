Let's take a look, through the lens of YouTuber Downshift, at some of the best and worst aspects of the upcoming Hummer electric pickup truck. GMC's first electric truck seems impressive, but are there downsides? Before diving into this, let's discuss the automotive market a bit in general and the evolving EV segment more specifically.

Every vehicle sold today has its good and its bad. There is no perfect automobile out there right now and there likely will never be such a vehicle that appeals to everyone. That's fine though as the selection of solid cars, truck and SUVs continues to rise.

The same is true in the electric vehicle segment where choices are steadily growing and new generations of electric vehicles bring about vast improvements over outgoing and/or older models.

Electric pickup trucks are arguably the hottest segment in the EV world right now and, despite the fact that no electric truck is yet available in the U.S., the scene is really heating up. There's the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 electric truck, the Nikola Badger and, the focus of this video, the Hummer EV, just to name a few.

4 Worst

The video opens with what Downshift believes to be the 4 worst things about the Hummer EV. These include its appearance (though we've only seen its front grille). However, the video references a render that looks a bit plain jane for a Hummer.

Also listed among the worst is GM's insane torque figure, which isn't measured in the conventional way. The video implies GMC is pulling a fast one on us in regards to how it measures the torque of this truck.

The other examples in the worst category are the vehicle's unknown range and the fact that it's entering a hotly contested market.

4 Best

Moving onto the 4 best things about the Hummer electric pickup truck, as outlined in the video, the horsepower rating of 1,000 makes the cut. Additional "best" features include:

0 to 60 MPH in 3 seconds

An electric Hummer could forever change the view of EVs

Built in Detroit

Grab a watch of the video and let us know how you feel about the takes on the 4 worst and 4 best aspects of the GMC Hummer EV.

Video description via Downshift on YouTube: