Hyundai started the year 2020 with a decline in global car sales in January (by 13.3% year-over-year to 123,901), which includes also plug-in electric cars - down 7.5% year-over-year to 5,236.

It's not a big drop, but it's the third consecutive one. On the positive side, the plug-in car share out of overall sales volume improved to 4.2% (from 4.0% a year ago).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – January 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 4,761 (up 0.3%)

4,761 (up 0.3%) PHEVs: 475 (down 48%)

475 (down 48%) Total plug-ins: 5,236 (down 7.5%)

5,236 (down 7.5%) FCVs: 156 (up 83.5%)

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which also improved slightly, by 9.2% year-over-year.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 156 sales, including 81 in South Korea.