A white prototype of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4 was recently caught during winter testing, once again camouflaged by exterior parts from the Opel Grandland X.

The current version does not have the sliding rear doors, seen in one of the Volkswagen ID. CROZZ concepts and the coupe-ish roofline has transformed into a more of a hatchback roofline.

From the side, it really looks like a raised and enlarged Volkswagen ID.3. According to CarPix, the ID.4's size to be between the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace, but with a slightly longer wheelbase than the Tiguan (thanks to the lack of engine under the hood) that might result in more space inside.

The market launch is expected in about a year after the ID.3.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 Camouflaged As Opel - Spy Photos

12 Photos

Volkswagen ID.4 specs (expected)

based on MEB platform

long-range, all-wheel-drive option

DC fast charging at 125-150 kW

Images: CarPix