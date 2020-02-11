Ever imagine what the Rivian R1T would look like with some faux wood panels attached? Known more commonly as a woodie, this render reimagines the R1T with the wood appearance that was once quite popular back in the days.

With the recent news that Rivian would be working with Lincoln on an upcoming electric vehicle (expected to be an SUV) it was only a matter of time before the first set of Rivian-Lincoln renders surfaced and here they are. Included within the set is the woodie version featured above, as well as a very radical plaid take on the R1T truck.

Gallery: Rivian R1T Rendered As Lincoln Blackwood

7 Photos

These images come to us courtesy of the Rivian Owners forum. The uploader of the images states:

With Lincoln and Rivian working together on a new electric vehicle, could we see the return of a Lincoln pickup truck down the road? These renderings give us a look at what the R1T would look like if it was re-branded as a Lincoln Blackwood, like the old truck from the 2000's.

The renders do look pretty slick, but we don't believe that Rivian and Lincoln are working on a truck together. Rather, rumors and reports, as well as some insider info, suggest a large electric SUV is much more likely. We believe this to be true since Ford is already working on an electric pickup truck by itself, without the help of Rivian. So, if Lincoln were to get an electric pickup truck, it would almost surely be the re-branded Ford offering.